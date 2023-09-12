63. Guyasuta Investment Advisors

Guyasuta Investment Advisors, based in Pittsburgh, PA, is ranked No. 63 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 40

Accounts Under Management: 1,350

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 37 in 2022)

Principals:

Henry Beukema, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Foster, President

Contact:

guyasuta.com

285 Kappa Drive, Suite 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

(412) 447-4540