7 companies hiring now that will let you work from anywhere—some jobs pay over $100,000

If you want to work from anywhere, perhaps while traveling the world, consider a career in marketing, tech or video game design.

These fields continue to offer the most remote, flexible job opportunities, according to new research from FlexJobs. The trend has persisted since the start of the pandemic.

Education and bilingual-focused careers are also expanding their work-from-anywhere offerings, FlexJobs career expert Keith Spencer notes.

In a work-from-anywhere job, employees are 100% remote, independent of location or time zone.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Even as more companies compel employees back to the office, employers in these fields are doubling down on their commitment to a workplace model without mandatory office attendance, or location requirements, for workers.

FlexJobs has identified the top companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs right now by analyzing its database and seeing which companies had the highest volume of remote, location-flexible job postings between January and June 2023.

All of the companies on the list offer full-time or part-time remote jobs that don't have a location restriction and require no time in the office. Here are seven companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere job postings:

The Wikimedia Foundation

Invisible Technologies

Cash App

Yodo1

Finixio

Chainlink Labs

Magic Media & Entertainment Group

You can explore the complete list here.

The expanding marketplace for work-from-anywhere jobs stems, in part, from the "unprecedented" demand among working professionals for such flexibility, Flexa Careers reports.

The share of job seekers interested in "work from anywhere" roles rose to 88% in June from 80% in April, Flexa Careers notes. That's the most significant increase since the company started tracking this information last year.

Many work-from-anywhere jobs offer salaries well over $100,000. A job ad for a senior site reliability engineer at the Wikimedia Foundation, for example, lists a salary range of $105,309 - $163,646.

An ad for a payment operations manager at Cash App comes with a minimum salary of $156,400 - $184,100, depending on the employee's home base.

Several companies on FlexJobs's list report that offering location-flexible jobs has helped them attract top talent from all over the world. Roughly half of the Wikimedia Foundation's staff, for example, is located outside of the U.S., the employer reports. Invisible Technologies, meanwhile, says they have employees on six continents.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Take your business to the next level: Register for CNBC's free Small Business Playbook virtual event on August 2 at 1 p.m. ET to learn from premier experts and entrepreneurs how you can beat inflation, hire top talent and get access to capital.

Check out: The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2023