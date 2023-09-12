8. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, based in Long Beach, CA, is ranked No. 8 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.7B
Years in Business: 34
Accounts Under Management: 4,240
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 8 in 2022)
Principals:
JC Abusaid, President & Chief Executive Officer
Money Report
Russ Hill, Executive Chairman
Contact:
111 West Ocean Boulevard, 23rd Floor, Long Beach, CA 90808
(800) 435-3505
Copyright CNBC