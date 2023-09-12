8. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, based in Long Beach, CA, is ranked No. 8 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.7B

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 4,240

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 8 in 2022)

Principals:

JC Abusaid, President & Chief Executive Officer

Russ Hill, Executive Chairman

Contact:

hhga.com

111 West Ocean Boulevard, 23rd Floor, Long Beach, CA 90808

(800) 435-3505