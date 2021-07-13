9. Washington

Economic Profile

Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

Population: 7,693,612

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.3%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (S&P): AA+, stable

Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft

