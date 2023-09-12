93. Turtle Creek Management

Turtle Creek Management, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 93 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.1B

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 505

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Philip Kistler, Principal

R. Craig Knocke, Principal

Contact:

turtlecreekdallas.com

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 1650, Dallas, TX 75219

(214) 468-0100