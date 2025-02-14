Money Report

Failure to secure ‘just and lasting' peace for Ukraine would also weaken U.S., EU warns

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2025 in Munich, Germany. International defence and security leaders from around the world are gathering for the February 14-16 conference.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would weaken not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday, as prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal intensify.

Von der Leyen said that authoritarian states were closely watching the progress of U.S.-led negotiations to end the near-three-year conflict, and what concessions may be made to Russia in spite of its invasion of its neighbor.

"A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe but it would also weaken the United States," Von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

"It would intensify the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and threaten our shared interests," she continued. "This is why we have to get it right."

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tabled the prospect of peace talks following separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Writing shortly after the calls in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump reiterated his pre-election pledge to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, and said he was committed to achieving a "positive" outcome for both sides.

However, Ukrainian and European Union officials have since expressed concern over suggestions, including those from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, that NATO membership and the reinstatement of Ukraine's pre-2014 borders — key stipulations of an agreement from Kyiv — were both unrealistic outcomes.

Global defense and security officials are gathered in Munich, Germany for the annual three-day conference, where the future of Ukraine, peace talks with Russia and reshaping Europe's security and defense architecture are at the fore of discussions.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

