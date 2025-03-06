A lack of clarity from the White House is driving stocks down, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reflected on recent market turbulence, tying the decline to a lack of clarity from the White House.

"Wall Street hates uncertainty and until we get some clarity from this administration, it's going to be tough to advise people to buy anything, even the best companies," he said. "Because pessimism is the only path investors seem to know."

The indexes continued to tumble on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing down 0.99%, the S&P 500 shedding 1.78%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.61% to officially close in correction territory, meaning it has fallen 10% from a recent high. These declines come as President Donald Trump wavers on when he will raise tariffs on some of the U.S.'s biggest trading partners, as well as what goods will actually be taxed.

Cramer listed off what he thinks is hurting the market, including the uncertainty around Trump's tariff decisions. Business and hiring will slow unless there is more knowledge of tariff policies, he said, adding that most companies hate tariffs and are alarmed because they do not known what is coming. Cramer explained how the "staged tariff schedule" is making it tough for investors to plan, even if the changes bring "more pain."

Trump has made companies fearful of the future, Cramer said, and many are posting cautious forecasts even though their businesses are doing well. He also suggested that consumers are confused by Trump's tariff policies, and indicated that the uncertainty could make those with money less likely to spend it.

"Negativity is pervasive throughout the entire economy and it comes from the top," he said. "Again, this is unnecessary. Trump can accomplish his agenda without doing this much damage."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

