A Tennessee newspaper is hiring a full time Taylor Swift reporter—here's what the job entails

Taylor Swift's fans have shelled out thousands of dollars to attend her smash hit Eras Tour this year. But starting soon, one lucky journalist will be paid to keep tabs on the pop star.

The Tennessean is looking for a journalist who can "capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift."

"We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms," the newly posted job listing reads.

The job won't be focused exclusively on Swift's music, either. The reporter will be responsible for reporting on Swift's impact on the world of business as well.

"Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star's influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds," the listing reads.

Requirements for the job include a degree in communications, journalism or marketing, as well as five years in a digital-first newsroom.

The job will favor an applicant with "a clear and concise writing style," as well as "a thorough understanding of metrics and how to use data to understand audience behavior and to inform coverage decisions."

Applicants must also be prepared and willing to travel internationally, the listing says.

A representative for Tennessean owner Gannett did not respond to CNBC Make It's request for salary information for the role.

Hardcore Swifties might need to assess their allegiances before applying: the posting specifically wants "a journalist with a voice — but not a bias."

"This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA TODAY, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view," the listing reads.

To apply for the role, you'll need to submit a resume, links to your work as well as a video cover letter. You can find the job application here.

The job posting comes as the Eras Tour recently became the highest grossing tour of all time, surpassing a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

The tour has been so popular that Swift was able to strike a deal with AMC Theaters to get a concert film into cinemas. Tickets for the theatrical event have sold so well that some analysts predict it could rake in $100 million during its opening weekend.

