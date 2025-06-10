Money Report

ABC News won't renew Terry Moran contract after Trump, Miller post

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Terry Moran on ABC News on November 5, 2024.
David Russell | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images
  • ABC News is cutting ties with star correspondent Terry Moran over a social media post that called top Trump administration advisor Stephen Miller a "world class hater."
  • Moran had already been suspended over the post, which he had deleted.

ABC News said Tuesday it is cutting ties with star correspondent Terry Moran over a social media post that called President Donald Trump and top White House advisor Stephen Miller "world-class" haters.

Moran had already been suspended over the post on X over the weekend which he had deleted, but which had also drew fire from Trump administration officials.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the spokesperson said.

CNBC has requested comment from Moran and the White House.

In his X post, which focused on Miller, Moran had written that what was interesting about the advisor was not his "brains" but his "bile."

Moran wrote that "Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater."

The journalist also had written, "Trump is a world-class hater."

"But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment," Moran wrote.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a statement on Sunday about Moran's post, called it "unhinged and unacceptable."

And Vice President JD Vance said that Moran's post was "dripping with hatred."

"Remember that every time you watch ABC's coverage of the Trump administration," Vance said. "ABC should apologize to Stephen. What Terry posted is disgraceful."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

