Academy Award winners live longer than nominees, studies show—a psychologist explains the ‘Oscar effect': ‘We can all get a mini version of this'

Taking home an Academy Award trophy can earn you prestige and the admiration of your peers. Research has also shown that having an Oscar on your mantle can help you live longer.

Numerous studies over the past 20 years have found that Academy Award winning actors, on average, live more than three years longer than actors who were merely nominated for a prize. But it's not because of the luxurious gift bags or salary increases that an Oscar win can bring.

In a recent interview on the "10% Happier with Dan Harris" podcast, founder of the Trinity College Institute of Neuroscience Ian Robertson explained that the increased life expectancy — 81 years for Oscar winners versus 76 years for nominees, according to a 2022 study published in the PLOS One journal — could be a result of the accolade making an actor's life less stressful.

An actor who has been "taken out of the rat race of competitive evaluation" by winning their industry's biggest award, he says, may worry less about failing or not being recognized.

"The greatest source of stress for the human brain and mind is the fear of the negative evaluation of other people," he said. "What happens if you win an Oscar? You're almost buying yourself unlimited status. You're no longer just as good as your last movie."

Being secure in the sense that you have "made it" can create confidence, which in turn can lead to more success, Robertson said.

"We cannot underestimate the sense of not achieving progression towards our goals, the negative health effects of that," he said.

While the 2022 study noted that Oscar winners tended to be "surrounded by people interested in their well-being" and "tend to eat properly, exercise consistently, sleep regularly [and] avoid drug misuse," the researchers also said they may be able to avoid stress caused by obstacles, and that having the award "could soften a humiliating rejection or insulting review by preserving peace-of-mind and helping to buffer the hypothalamic-pituitary stress responses."

But you don't need to start acting to get a little bit of the Oscar magic. There are steps you can take in your day-to-day life to enjoy some of the effects that winning a golden statuette can bring.

"We can all get a mini version of this if we take action in the world towards goals that are meaningful to us in a careful, progressive way," Robertson said.

Having these goals, and making progress towards them, can give you an important and beneficial sense of purpose.

"A strong sense of purpose generates goals, which trigger actions, which give success experiences, which build enormously positive both mental and physical benefits for our brain and our bodies," he said.

