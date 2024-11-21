Adani Group slams ‘baseless' New York fraud and bribery charges

India's Adani Group on Thursday denied allegations of bribery and fraud made by U.S. authorities in relation to the group's chair Gautam Adani, saying all claims were "baseless."

Shares of companies in India's Adani Group plunged after Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest people, was indicted in a New York federal court on charges regarding an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. Shares in Adani Green Energy, the firm at the center of the allegations, slumped 17.9%.

An Adani Group spokesperson said the allegations made by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green Energy are "baseless and denied."

"The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Shares of Adani investor GQG Partners also cratered around 20%. Adani and other defendants are accused of paying Indian government officials over $250 million in bribes to obtain solar energy supply contracts worth more than $2 billion in profits.

