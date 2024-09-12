Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Adobe stock slips on soft fourth-quarter revenue guidance

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 20, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings.
  • But the stock slid in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings, but the stock slid 10% in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Here is how Adobe did for the quarter ending in August versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $5.41 billion vs. $5.37 billion expected
  • Earnings per share: $4.65 adjusted vs. $4.53 estimated
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Adobe said it expected earnings per share between $4.63 and $4.68 on revenue of between $5.5 billion and $5.55 billion in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a forecast of $4.67 in earnings per share on $5.61 billion of sales.

Adobe said it recorded $1.68 billion of net income during the quarter, or $3.76 per diluted share. That is up from $1.40 billion, or $3.05 per share, in the year-ago period.

Adobe's biggest line of business, Digital Media, which includes the company's Creative Cloud subscriptions that use generative artificial intelligence called Firefly, grew 11% on an annual basis to sales of $4 billion.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

Meta offered ‘unacceptable' response to concerns over illicit drug ads on Facebook and Instagram, congressman says

news 9 mins ago

Signet Jewelers CEO talks ‘cautious' consumers looking to get engaged

In total, Adobe recorded $5.18 billion in subscription revenue during the quarter, up 11% year over year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us