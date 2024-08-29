Affirm shares surge 34% and head for best day in three years after earnings beat

Affirm shares surged Thursday following a beat on the top and bottom lines.

The company reported a per share loss of 14 cents, while analysts were expecting a loss of 51 cents per share.

The stock is on pace for its best day in almost three years and its third-biggest rally since the company's IPO in January 2021.

If the rally holds, it will be the third-biggest rally for the stock since the company's IPO in January 2021. The stock was trading at $42.17 as of early afternoon.

Following the market close on Wednesday, Affirm said revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter climbed 48% from a year earlier to $659 million, and that its net loss narrowed to $45.1 million from $206 million in the same period a year ago. The company beat estimates for revenue and reported a narrower-than-expected loss.

For the current quarter, Affirm sees revenue in the range of $640 million and $670 million. Analysts polled by LSEG called for revenue of $625 million.

Affirm CEO Max Levchin said in a note to shareholders that the company set a new goal of hitting operating profitability on a GAAP basis by the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

Analysts for Mizuho called it a "killer quarter" for Affirm in a note on Thursday, and said the "prospect of turning GAAP operating income-positive" will be "a major milestone."

Even after Thursday's rally, Affirm shares are still down about 14% for the year, while the Nasdaq is up 18%. But the stock has been trending higher lately, up 50% in August. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday that lower interest rates could be coming as soon as September.

Bank of America analysts said in a note last month that rate cuts would be beneficial to Affirm's funding costs and for gain on loan sales. The company moved its merchants to a 36% APR cap on loans, up from 30% previously, and analysts said this "should remain a tailwind for yields and GMV growth."

Mizuho projects that a new Apple Pay partnership could add $12 billion to Affirm's total addressable market once it goes live later this year.

