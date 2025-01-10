After 22 years and $185 million in prize money, Novak Djokovic still isn’t ready to retire: ‘Why would I want to stop now?’

Novak Djokovic may have run out of new titles to win, but the 37-year-old isn't done competing.

In a recent GQ Magazine profile, the winningest men's tennis player in history — with 24 Grand Slam titles to his name — said that he's not ready to retire yet.

While close rivals like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have in recent years put down their rackets and seen their Grand Slam records surpassed by Djokovic, the Serbian star is still chugging along.

Djokovic told the magazine that people in his life suggested he retire on a high, having recently secured a long-sought Olympic gold medal in Paris. And while he says "I do understand" the sentiment, he doesn't share it.

"If I still physically am capable and I still feel like I can beat the best players in the world in Grand Slams," he said, "why would I want to stop now?"

Djokovic is still a top-ranked player in the world, and with his $185 million in prize money is far and away the highest-earning player ever, but those close to him have suggested it might be time to try something new.

He said his dad has suggested he start thinking about new ways to spend his time beyond his strict training regimen.

"Of course he understands why I want to keep going, but he's like: What else do you want to do?" Djokovic said. "He understands the amount and the intensity of the pressure and tension that is out there, and the stress that has an effect on my health, my body, and then, consequently, on everyone else who is around me, including him. So that's why he was like: 'My son, start to think about how you want to end this.' "

Indeed, while the 10-time Wimbledon champion understands that retirement is on the horizon, he still spends more time thinking about "how" he will end his career than "when" he will end it.

"I feel if I start to lose more and feel like there is a bigger gap, that I start to have more challenges in overcoming those big obstacles in big Slams, then I'll probably call it a day," he said. "But right now I'm still okay, keep continuing."

