Airlines divert, cancel flights after Israel's strike on Iran closes airspace in Middle East

United, Delta, Turkish Airlines, and a host of other carriers canceled Israel flights or extended a suspension of service.

Israel launched a missile strike on Iran overnight, and Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israel on Friday morning.

Military conflicts have forced airlines to reroute planes or suspend service repeatedly in recent years, forcing them to take longer routes as a safety measure.

Airlines around the world canceled flights to Israel and were skirting a large swath of airspace in the Middle East on Friday after Israel's overnight missile strike on Iran. Iran later launched drones toward Israeli territory.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines canceled service to Tel Aviv, Israel, through at least Saturday. Both carriers' Tel Aviv-bound flights turned around over the Atlantic Ocean to return to the New York area after Israel's strikes.

Israeli airline El Al has indefinitely suspended service.

"Following recent security developments and in accordance with the instructions from the state's security and aviation authorities to close Israeli airspace, all EL AL and Sundor flights are suspended for the time being," it said on its website.

The carrier said it won't take bookings until at least the end of June and warned customers against going to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

"For customers currently abroad, we recommend arranging accommodation until there is a change in security directives," El Al said. "Flights that were en route to Israel have been diverted to land at various EL AL destinations."

Turkish Airlines and European budget carrier Wizz Air also suspended Israel flights. Germany's Lufthansa said it was suspending Tel Aviv and Tehran service until July 31 and flights to Jordan and Lebanon until at least June 20.

Airlines offered travel vouchers and waived change fees to customers affected by the disruptions.

Escalating military conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have forced airlines to repeatedly take longer and more costly routes to avoid conflict zones.