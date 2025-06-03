Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Alaska Airlines to make Europe debut with Rome flights next year

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 airplane departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to Washington D.C. on March 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Alaska Airlines is planning its European debut with Seattle-Rome flights next year.
  • The four-times-a-week nonstop service is set to begin next May and goes on sale this fall.
  • The carrier has been eager to expand internationally since its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines last year.

Alaska Airlines plans to start its first flights to Europe next year with nonstop service to Rome from Seattle.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Seattle-based carrier's new route is enabled by its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines — and its fleet of long-haul jets — last year.

Flights are set to begin next May and will go on sale this coming fall, Alaska said Tuesday. The four-times-a-week service will use Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, which are in the combined company's fleet after the merger.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Alaska plans to add a host of long-haul international destinations through the end of the decade from Seattle.

"We are serious about building a global gateway out of Seattle, and we will serve the major demand markets," said Alaska's chief commercial officer, Andrew Harrison.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

New grads don't feel prepared for work meetings—these tips can help

news 28 mins ago

Ford reports 16% sales increase in May amid employee pricing, tariffs

Alaska's leaders have said they want to expand globally, and added Tuesday that many members of the airline's Mileage Plan loyalty program have requested Rome service from its Seattle hub.

Italy has remained a popular destination, prompting much larger rivals like Delta and United to ramp up service there, including with new nonstops to Sicily and smaller cities on the mainland.

Alaska launched service to Tokyo's Narita International Airport last month and plans to start service to Seoul in September. Harrison said the Tokyo flights are running about 80% full and added that he expects the flights to the two Asian capitals to boost cargo revenue.

To operate the routes, the airline needs Federal Aviation Administration approval to have the combined fleet from Hawaiian on a single operating certificate, which Alaska expects in the fourth quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us