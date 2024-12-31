Alibaba slashes prices on large language models by up to 85% as China AI rivalry heats up

Alibaba Cloud, the Chinese e-commerce firm’s cloud computing division, said Tuesday it’s cutting prices on its visual language model Qwen-VL by up to 85%.

The move is a demonstration of how competition among China's technology giants to win more business for their nascent artificial intelligence products is intensifying.

Large language models — AI models that are trained on vast quantities of data to generate humanlike responses — are the bedrock of today's generative AI systems.

The Hangzhou-based e-commerce firm's cloud computing division, Alibaba Cloud, said in a WeChat post that it's offering the price cuts on its visual language model, Qwen-VL, which is designed to perceive and understand both texts and images.

Shares of Alibaba didn't move much on the announcement, closing 0.5% higher on the final trading day of the year in Hong Kong.

Major Chinese tech firms including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, Huawei and TikTok parent company Bytedance have all launched their own large language models over the past 18 months, looking to capitalize on the hype around the technology.

It's not the first time Alibaba has announced price cuts to incentivize businesses to use its AI products. In February, the company announced price reductions of as much as 55% on a wide range of core cloud products. More recently, in May, the company reduced prices on its Qwen AI model by as much as 97% in a bid to boost demand.

In Alibaba's case, the company is focusing its LLM efforts on the enterprise segment rather than launching a consumer AI chatbot like OpenAI's ChatGPT. In May, the company said its Qwen models have been deployed by over 90,000 enterprise users.