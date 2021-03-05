Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
law

All Supreme Court Justices Have Been Vaccinated Against Covid

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images
  • All nine justices of the Supreme Court have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.
  • Chief Justice John Roberts had received both doses of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech in January, outlets reported.
  • Last spring, the Supreme Court held oral arguments by teleconference for the first time in its history.

All nine justices of the Supreme Court have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed Friday to NBC News.

The high court had been "in the process" of getting vaccines for the deadly virus since January, a spokesperson reportedly said at the time.

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

Okta CEO Defends $6.5 Billion Deal for Rival Auth0 After Shares Fall

politics 1 hour ago

GOP's Legislation Targeting Transgender Student-Athletes Is Part of an Election Strategy, Journalist Says

Outlets reported in mid-January that Chief Justice John Roberts had received both doses of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, which was the first to be approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The ages of the nine justices span more than three decades. The newest associate justice, Amy Coney Barrett, is also the youngest at 49; the oldest, Stephen Breyer, is 82.

The health risks from Covid-19 infection increase exponentially among older age groups. The death rate for people ages 65-74 is 1,100 times higher than people ages 5-17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four justices — Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas — are between 65 and 74 years old.

The pandemic prompted the justices, like millions of others, to take unprecedented steps to mitigate the risk of infection. Last spring, the Supreme Court held oral arguments by teleconference for the first time in its history.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

lawBrett KavanaughlawsClarence ThomasJohn Roberts
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us