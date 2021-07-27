Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Google Advertising Revenue Rises 69% From Last Year

By Jennifer Elias, CNBC

Getty Images

Alphabet reported Q2 2021 earnings after the bell. The stock rose more than 3% on the strong numbers, which crushed analyst expectations.

Here are the results.

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $27.26 vs $19.34 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.
  • Revenue: $61.88 billion vs $56.16 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.
  • YouTube advertising revenue: $7.00 billion vs $6.37 billion expected, according to StreetAccount estimates.
  • Google Cloud revenue: $4.63 billion vs $4.40 billion expected, according to StreetAccount estimates.
  • Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $10.93 billion vs $9.74 billion expected, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Total Google ad revenue increased to $50.44 billion, up 69% from the year-ago quarter, which was hurt by the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Google Cloud brought in $4.63 billion — up from $3.01 billion a year ago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The cloud business had operating losses of $591 million, a dramatic improvement from last year's loss of $1.43 billion. Google Cloud includes infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools such as Google Docs and Sheets, and "other services for enterprise customers."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyGoogleinternetBreaking News: TechnologyAlphabet Class A
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us