Amazon adds pet prescriptions to its online pharmacy

Amazon is adding "hundreds of commonly prescribed pet medications" to its online pharmacy in the U.S.

Prescriptions are dispensed and delivered by Vetsource, an online pet pharmacy, but are ordered through Amazon's storefront.

Amazon is expanding its online pharmacy to fill prescription pet medications, the company announced Thursday.

The company said it has added "hundreds of commonly prescribed pet medications" to its U.S. site, ranging from flea and tick solutions to treatments for chronic conditions.

Prescriptions are purchased via Amazon's storefront and must be approved by a veterinarian. Online pet pharmacy Vetsource will oversee the dispensing and delivery of medications, said Amazon, adding that items are typically delivered within two to six days.

Amazon launched its digital drugstore in 2020 with the added perk of discounts and free delivery for Prime members. The company has been working to speed up prescription shipments over the past year, bringing same-day delivery to a handful of U.S. cities. Last October, Amazon set a goal to make speedy medicine delivery available in nearly half of the U.S. in 2025.

The new pet medication offerings puts Amazon into more direct competition with online pet pharmacy Chewy, as well as Walmart, which offers pet prescription delivery.

Amazon Pharmacy is part of the company's growing stable of healthcare offerings, which also includes One Medical, the primary care provider it acquired for roughly $3.9 billion in July 2022. Amazon's online pharmacy was born out of the company's 2018 acquisition of online pharmacy PillPack.

