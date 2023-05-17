Amazon Announces New Echo With Funky Design and Revamped Earbuds

Amazon announced new Echos and the third-generation version of its Echo Buds headphones.

Amazon on Wednesday announced two new Echo smart speakers, including one with a funky, semisphere design, and a revamped version of its Echo Buds headphones.

The company introduced the Echo Pop, which sports a new, semisphere-like form factor, a front-facing speaker and a built-in Eero, extending users' mesh Wi-Fi coverage. The Echo Pop will cost $39.99, making it cheaper than many of Amazon's existing Echo devices.

Amazon also debuted a revamped 5-inch Echo Show smart display that features an all-new speaker system with deeper bass, and the company's AZ2 neural edge processor, which makes it faster than its predecessor. The new Echo Show 5 will cost $89.99.

The company also released a new version of its wireless Echo Buds, which will cost $49.99. In a departure from the earlier Echo Buds, the headphones aren't fully in-ear and have a short stem. They look more like Apple's AirPods.

Amazon has steadily added to its lineup of Echo devices since it launched its first smart speakers in 2014. The product quickly became a home sensation, and helped kick-start the voice-activated smart speaker market. Amazon has typically launched devices at extremely cheap prices with the goal of promoting its other products and services, like Prime subscriptions.