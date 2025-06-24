Amazon bringing faster delivery to thousands of small towns and cities

Amazon is pushing its rapid delivery machine deeper into rural America.

The company said it plans to bring same- or next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the country by the end of this year.

Amazon previously said it would spend $4 billion by the end of 2026 to triple the size of its rural delivery network.

The company said Tuesday it plans to bring same- or next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the country "for the first time" by the end of this year.

The move is part of a previously announced small-town expansion that will see Amazon spend roughly $4 billion by the end of 2026 to triple the size of its rural delivery network.

Amazon has made speedy delivery a cornerstone of its juggernaut e-commerce business as it faces heightened competition from brick-and-mortar stalwarts like Walmart, and newer entrants including Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop, which have hooked shoppers with their ultra-discounted wares.

"This expansion goes beyond speed — it's about transforming daily life for rural customers, who typically live farther from brick-and-mortar retailers, have fewer product and brand choices, and face limited delivery options when shopping online," Amazon said in a release.

The announcement comes as Amazon prepares to kick off its longest-ever Prime Day. The 96-hour event will run four days this year starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on July 8, and continuing through July 11.

