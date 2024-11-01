Amazon CEO pledges AI investments will pay off as capital expenditures surge 81%

Amazon's capital expenditures jumped 81% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

CEO Andy Jassy reassured shareholders that the company expects to make money on the investments, which are primarily tied to generative artificial intelligence.

"I think our customers, the business and our shareholders will feel good about this long term that we're aggressively pursuing it," Jassy said on Thursday's earnings call.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is trying to reassure investors who may be worried about the future payoff of the company's massive investments in generative artificial intelligence.

On a conference call with analysts following the company's third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Jassy pointed to the success of Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, which has become a crucial profit engine despite the extreme costs associated with building data centers.

"I think we've proven over time that we can drive enough operating income and free cash flow to make this a very successful return on invested capital business," Jassy said. "We expect the same thing will happen here with generative AI."

Amazon spent $22.6 billion on property and equipment during the quarter, up 81% from the year before. Jassy said Amazon plans to spend $75 billion on capex in 2024 and expects an even higher number in 2025.

The jump in spending is primarily being driven by generative AI investments, Jassy said. The company is rushing to invest in data centers, networking gear and hardware to meet vast demand for the technology, which has exploded in popularity since OpenAI released its ChatGPT assistant almost two years ago.

"It is a really unusually large, maybe once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity," Jassy said. "And I think our customers, the business and our shareholders will feel good about this long term that we're aggressively pursuing it."

AI spending was a big topic on tech earnings calls this week. Meta on Wednesday raised its capital expenditures guidance, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was "quite happy" with the team's execution. Meanwhile, Microsoft's investment in OpenAI weighed on its fiscal first-quarter earnings released on Wednesday, and the company said capital spending would continue to rise. A day earlier, Alphabet CFO Anat Ashkenazi warned the company expects capital spending to grow in 2025.

Amazon has said its cloud unit has picked up more business from companies that need infrastructure to deploy generative AI models. It's also launched several AI products for enterprises, third-party sellers on its marketplace and advertisers in recent months. The company is expected to announce a souped-up version of its Alexa voice assistant that incorporates generative AI, something Jassy said will arrive "in the near future."

Amazon hasn't disclosed its revenue from generative AI, but Jassy said Thursday it's become a "multi-billion-dollar revenue run rate" business within AWS that "continues to grow at a triple-digit year-over-year percentage."

"It's growing more than three times faster at this stage of its evolution as AWS itself grew, and we felt like AWS grew pretty quickly," he added.

