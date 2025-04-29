Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon says displaying tariff cost ‘not going to happen' after White House blowback

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Packages with the logo of Amazon are transported at a packing station of a redistribution center of Amazon in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany, on Dec. 9, 2024.
Ina Fassbender | Afp | Getty Images
  • Amazon said Tuesday it considered displaying import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, but that the plan "was never approved and not going to happen."
  • The move would have affected items sold on Haul, Amazon's answer to Chinese discount retailer Temu, which offers apparel, home goods and other items priced at $20 or less.

Amazon said Tuesday it considered displaying import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, but that the plan "was never approved and not going to happen."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The move would have affected items sold on Haul, Amazon's answer to Chinese discount retailer Temu, which offers apparel, home goods and other items priced at $20 or less.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products," Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement. "This was never approved and is not going to happen."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Amazon weighed adding a separate line item to products on Haul in response to Trump's removal of the de minimis trade loophole, according to a source familiar with the matter. The consideration was not related to Trump's 145% tariff on imports from China, they added.

Punchbowl News reported earlier on Tuesday that Amazon would "soon" begin displaying the cost of tariffs alongside the price of each product, citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

The report drew the ire of the White House, which called Amazon's reported plans a "hostile and political act."

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

UK announces draft rules for crypto industry, touts greater collaboration with U.S.

news 11 mins ago

Ex-Visa HR exec's No. 1 red flag in a job interview: It ‘shows how you approach work'

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked.

After Amazon clarified its statement, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an X post called it a "good move."

Amazon and other retailers are digesting the impact of Trump's new tariffs. Earlier this month, Amazon began reaching out to its vast network of third-party sellers to gauge how the tariffs are impacting their logistics, product sourcing and operations. Some sellers have already raised prices and cut back on advertising spend as they confront higher import costs. Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC sellers would likely "need to pass that cost" of tariffs on to consumers.

Discount e-tailers Temu and Shein last week implemented price hikes across most items on their sites, and Temu has added "import charges" ranging between 130% and 150% on some products.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us