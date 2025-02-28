Amazon eyes global expansion for its Temu, Shein competitor

Amazon plans to expand its discount storefront that competes with ultra-cheap Chinese e-commerce companies like Temu and Shein.

The company is eyeing a launch of Amazon Haul in Europe later this year, sources told CNBC.

Amazon debuted Haul last year, offering makeup, apparel, accessories and other items that are often priced at or below $20.

Amazon is looking to expand its competitor to Temu and Shein beyond the U.S.

The company intends to launch its discount storefront, called Haul, in Europe later this year, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the plans are confidential.

Recent job postings indicate Amazon is eyeing a wider global rollout. One listing stated the company is looking to hire a software development engineer in the Haul team to help with a worldwide launch. The job was posted to Amazon's website but has since been removed. Another role is for a senior product manager to assist with a launch in Mexico. Both openings were posted earlier this month.

Representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Information earlier reported on Amazon's plans.

The expansion comes months after Haul's debut. Amazon unveiled the online store in November, describing it as an "engaging shopping experience that brings lower-priced products into one convenient destination." Haul is only accessible through Amazon's mobile app, and most items are priced at $20 or less.

With Amazon Haul, the company is responding to the rise of Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop, which all have ties to China, the world's second-largest economy. The platforms have rapidly gained popularity in the U.S. over the past few years by hooking deal-hungry shoppers with their low prices on clothing, makeup, home goods and other items. Like Temu, Haul offers ultra-low-priced products, like $1 eyelash curlers and cosmetic bags, or a $2.99 cubic zirconia ring.

Haul remains in beta for U.S. users, but Amazon has continued to build out the service, suggesting the company sees it becoming a more permanent fixture of its online store.

The since-removed job listing indicates Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's S-team, consisting of top leaders, has set goals this year to make Haul "Go Big" in the U.S. and worldwide.

The launch of Haul in Europe could come with some challenges. Amazon would likely use plastic packaging for Haul shipments, which would conflict with its sustainability goals in the region, according to one of the sources. The company in 2023 transitioned to using only recyclable paper bags, cardboard envelopes and boxes or, in some cases, no added packaging, for deliveries in Europe.

Amazon is taking a page from its legacy online store to monetize Haul in more ways. The company this month began showing sponsored products in some Haul search results, allowing sellers to pay to have certain items appear at the top of the page. The company has stuffed more sponsored items into search results on its desktop site and mobile app over the years. They account for the bulk of Amazon's ad revenue, which totaled $56.2 billion in 2024.

Amazon has added curated storefronts from lifestyle influencers within the Haul homepage. One features "fashion picks" from Michaela Delvillar, an influencer with more than 150,000 followers on TikTok, whose Amazon storefront says she's a "Top Creator."

Amazon is growing Haul, which relies on goods from China-based sellers, even as the practice comes under scrutiny from President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, Trump suspended, then reinstated, the de minimis rule, which allows exporters to ship packages worth less than $800 into the U.S. duty-free.

The loophole is expected to be shut again once the Commerce Department and customs officials put systems in place to process and collect tariffs on the millions of de minimis packages that flow into the U.S. daily. A significant portion of those packages originate from China.

Jassy was asked about the de minimis scrutiny on Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. He said Amazon has a "certain number of items that are shipped in that way" for Haul, but likely fewer than Chinese e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu.

