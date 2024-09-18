Money Report

Amazon increases average pay for warehouse workers and adds free Prime membership perk

By Annie Palmer,CNBC

An Amazon warehouse.
Getty Images
  • Amazon is hiking wages for U.S. warehouse workers to more than $22 an hour, the company said.
  • It is also adding a new employee perk that will give them a free Prime subscription.
  • Prime costs $140 a year and comes with access to speedy shipping, video streaming and other benefits.

Amazon announced Wednesday it is raising wages for its hourly warehouse workers and adding a new employee perk that will give them a Prime subscription at no extra cost.

Beginning this month, Amazon's average starting pay for front-line employees in the U.S. will be bumped to an average of more than $22 an hour, up from roughly $20.50 an hour, the company said.

Amazon said it is also making its Prime subscription service a part of employees' benefit package beginning "early next year." The service, which costs $140 a year, gives members access to speedy shipping and video streaming, among other perks.

Last week, Amazon also hiked wages for its contracted delivery drivers to roughly $22 an hour as part of a $2.1 billion investment this year into its third-party logistics program.

The wage hikes come as Amazon is preparing to enter the peak holiday shopping season, a period when retailers typically see a flurry of online shopping. Amazon said Tuesday it plans to host a second Prime Day-like deal bonanza on Oct. 8-9, the third year it has held the discount event.

