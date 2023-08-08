Amazon is running a second Prime Day sale in October

Amazon will hold a second Prime Day-like sales event in October.

The company just wrapped up its Prime Day event in July, which it touted as its "biggest ever."

The Prime Day sequel comes as retailers are bracing for a downbeat holiday spending season this year.

The company didn't share exact dates for the event, called "Prime Big Deal Days," but said it will be held in 19 countries. Amazon last year added two separate shopping events for members of its $139-per-year Prime loyalty club, with the event seeing mixed success, according to data from third-party analysts.

Amazon first created Prime Day in 2015. The discount celebration is partially designed to secure new Prime subscribers, to promote Amazon's products and services, and to provide a sales boost in the middle of the year.

The company held a 48-hour Prime Day event in July that boosted U.S. online sales 6.1% to $12.7 billion, according Adobe Analytics. Amazon said it sold 375 million items worldwide during the event, and last week issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter, which analysts said is a reflection of strong Prime Day results.

The Prime Day sequel comes as retailers are bracing for a downbeat holiday spending season this year, according to the latest CNBC Supply Chain Survey. About two-thirds of respondents said they expect consumers to be searching for discounts, and 71% expect shoppers to cut back on spending in response to inflation.

