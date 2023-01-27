Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28.

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members, who pay $139 a year to participate in the program.

The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it can keep prices low, according to a notice sent to customers.

Beginning Feb. 28, Prime members who want home delivery from Amazon Fresh will incur a $9.95 delivery fee for orders below $50, while orders between $50 and $100 will include a $6.95 delivery fee, and orders between $100 and $150 will have a $3.95 delivery fee, the company said in a note to customers viewed by CNBC. Only Prime members can use the Amazon Fresh delivery service, although anybody can shop at an Amazon Fresh grocery store.

Amazon previously guaranteed members of its $139-a-year Prime service free delivery on Fresh orders over $35.

"This service fee will help keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience," the notice stated.

The move comes as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has embarked on a wide-ranging review of the company's expenses as it reckons with slowing sales and a worsening economic outlook. Amazon has eyed laying off 18,000 employees, frozen hiring in its corporate workforce, and paused or canceled some projects such as a sidewalk robot and a telehealth service.

Amazon has previously recalibrated its approach to online grocery deliveries, a business that is notoriously challenging from a cost and efficiency perspective. In 2021, Amazon added a $10 service fee for Whole Foods delivery orders to Prime members, after previously offering them for no extra charge.

