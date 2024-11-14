Amazon was questioned by House China committee over ‘dangerous and unwise' TikTok partnership

Amazon recently met with the House China committee to discuss lawmaker concerns over its shopping partnership with TikTok.

The deal allows TikTok users to purchase products from Amazon without leaving the Chinese-owned social media app.

TikTok faces a potential U.S. ban in January if it does not cut ties with its parent company ByteDance.

Amazon representatives met with the House China committee in recent months to discuss lawmaker concerns over the company's partnership with TikTok, CNBC confirmed.

A spokesperson for the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party confirmed the meeting, which centered on a shopping deal between Amazon and TikTok announced in August. The agreement allows users of TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, to link their account with Amazon and make purchases from the site without leaving TikTok.

"The Select Committee conveyed to Amazon that it is dangerous and unwise for Amazon to partner with TikTok given the grave national security threat the app poses," the spokesperson said. The parties met in September, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

Representatives from Amazon and TikTok did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

TikTok's future viability in the U.S. is uncertain. In April, President Joe Biden signed a law that requires ByteDance to sell TikTok by Jan. 19. If TikTok fails to cut ties with its parent company, app stores and internet hosting services would be prohibited from offering the app.

President-elect Donald Trump could rescue TikTok from a potential U.S. ban. He promised on the campaign trail that he would "save" TikTok, and said in a March interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" that "there's a lot of good and there's a lot of bad" with the app.

In his first administration, Trump had tried to implement a TikTok ban. He changed his stance around the time he met with billionaire Jeff Yass. The Republican megadonor's trading firm, Susquehanna International Group, owns a 15% stake in ByteDance, while Yass has a 7% stake in the company, NBC and CNBC reported in March.

— CNBC's Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report.

