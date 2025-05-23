Amazon's Zoox robotaxi unit issues second software recall in a month after San Francisco crash

Zoox submitted a voluntary software recall for 270 of its robotaxis following a collision in San Francisco earlier this month.

An unoccupied Zoox robotaxi was struck by an electric scooter rider after braking to yield at an intersection.

The incident comes roughly two weeks after Zoox announced a separate recall of its software following a recent crash in Las Vegas.

Amazon's Zoox robotaxi unit issued a voluntary recall of its software for the second time in a month following a recent crash in San Francisco.

On May 8, an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi was turning at low speed when it was struck by an electric scooter rider after braking to yield at an intersection. The person on the scooter declined medical attention after sustaining minor injuries as a result of the collision, Zoox said.

"The Zoox vehicle was stopped at the time of contact," the company said in a blog post. "The e-scooterist fell to the ground directly next to the vehicle. The robotaxi then began to move and stopped after completing the turn, but did not make further contact with the e-scooterist."

Zoox said it submitted a voluntary software recall report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday.

A Zoox spokesperson said the notice should be published on the NHTSA website early next week. The recall affected 270 vehicles, the spokesperson said.

Representatives from NHTSA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

If an autonomous vehicle continues to move after contact with any nearby vulnerable road user, it risks causing harm or further harm. In the AV industry, General Motors-backed Cruise exited the robotaxi business after a collision in which one of its vehicles injured a pedestrian who had been struck by a human-driven car and was then rolled over by the Cruise AV.

Zoox's May incident comes roughly two weeks after the company announced a separate voluntary software recall following a recent Las Vegas crash. In that incident, an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi collided with a passenger vehicle, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles.

The company issued a software recall for 270 of its robotaxis in order to address a defect with its automated driving system that could cause it to inaccurately predict the movement of another car, increasing the "risk of a crash."

Amazon acquired Zoox in 2020 for more than $1 billion, announcing at the time that the deal would help bring the self-driving technology company's "vision for autonomous ride-hailing to reality."

While Zoox is in a testing and development stage with its AVs on public roads in the U.S., Alphabet's Waymo is already operating commercial, driverless ride-hailing services in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, and is ramping up in Atlanta.

Tesla is promising it will launch its long-delayed robotaxis in Austin next month, and, if all goes well, plans to expand after that to San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Antonio, Texas.

-- CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

