Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines flight attendants ratify new contract with immediate raises topping 20%

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), right, announces a strike authorization outside Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) near Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • American Airlines flight attendants on Thursday voted on a new five-year labor deal, giving cabin crews more than 20% immediate raises.

American Airlines flight attendants approved a five-year labor deal, ending one of the industry's most contentious contract negotiations and giving cabin crews more than 20% raises at the start of October.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Eighty-seven percent of the American Airlines flight attendants who voted approved the contract, the union said Thursday, shortly after polls closed.

"This contract marks a significant milestone for our Flight Attendants, providing immediate wage increases of up to 20.5%, along with significant retroactive pay to address time spent negotiating," Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents the carrier's 28,000 cabin crew members.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us