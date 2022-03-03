Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Real Estate

America's Biggest New Mansion Auctions for $141 Million

By Robert Frank, CNBC

Marc Angeles
  • A 105,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion known as “The One” sold at a bankruptcy auction for $141 million.
  • It was built by Nile Niami, who promoted it as the “biggest and most expensive modern home in America,” with an eventual asking price of $500 million.
  • The megamansion was placed into receivership last year.
  • Real-estate executives speculate that the buyer may be another developer who plans to improve and change the property, get the proper permits and eventually re-sell it.

A 105,000-square-foot Los Angeles mega-mansion that was listed for $295 million sold at a bankruptcy auction for $141 million, ending a 10-year-saga of soaring debt and failed dreams.

The auction for the property, known as "The One," ended Thursday night with the highest bid at $126 million. Including the buyer's premium, the final sale price will be $141 million, according to Laura Brady, CEO of Concierge Auctions, which auctioned the home.

The price makes it the third most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles, behind Marc Andreessen's $177 million purchase last year of a Malibu compound and Jeff Bezos' purchase of the former Jack Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for $165 million.

"The One" is also the most expensive home ever sold at auction in the U.S. and the world - far surpassing the $51 million price for a home auctioned last year in Beverly Park.

"It was a very competitive bidding process," Brady said. "We had a strong field of bidders, with bidders from multiple countries." Brady declined to comment on the buyer, who is expected to be revealed to the bankruptcy court in the coming days.

Marc Angeles
"The One" is situated on 3.8 acres with much of the residence surrounded by a moat-like water feature.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The sale brings to a close, at least for now, one of the most controversial high-end real-estate projects ever. It was built by Nile Niami, the charismatic and ambitious former Hollywood producer who turned to building some of the most lavish mansions in Beverly Hills and Bel Air to sell for profit. When he started "The One" more than a decade ago, Nile Niami, touted the property as his "life mission" and "the biggest, most expensive home in the urban world," with an eventual asking price of $500 million.

Rising like a spaceship from the manicured hills of Bel Air, "The One" sits on 3.8 acres and features 21 bedrooms and 42 bathrooms. It has views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains. It has seven water features, including a massive moat that runs around the property. It has a nightclub, a full-service beauty salon, a wellness spa, a home theater that seats 40, a bowling alley, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, 30-car garage and a 400-foot private outdoor running track.

The formal dining room includes seating for 20 and an over-sized glass wine cellar for displaying large-format bottles.
Marc Angeles
The formal dining room includes seating for 20 and an over-sized glass wine cellar for displaying large-format bottles.

Yet as building costs soared during construction, so did the problems. Niami's debt grew to more than $190 million. The property was placed into receivership last year and then went into bankruptcy. As part of a bankruptcy agreement, it was listed for $295 million and, if no buyer emerged, put up for auction.

The hammer price is about $60 million less than the total debt on the house, meaning several lenders may still end up losing money on the home. The biggest lender was Los Angeles subprime lending magnate Don Hankey, who loaned more than $125 million to the project. People familiar with the sale said Hankey, who could have used his loan to "credit bid," was not the final buyer.

CNBC
Developer Nile Niami (left) walks with CNBC's Robert Frank (right) during a 2017 interview at "The One" while the megahome was under construction.

Whoever purchased "The One" will also have to contend with a thicket of potential improvement and legal issues. According to the receiver's report and an engineering study, the house has cracks in and around many of the pools and stonework, as well as signs of mold. It has several outstanding building and occupancy permits, and a local homeowner's association is challenging its construction.

Money Report

Business 4 mins ago

Incoming Splunk CEO Says He's ‘Stepping in at a Great Time,' Hopes to Be Stabilizing Force

Business 19 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Virgin Galactic Is Not an ‘Investable Frontier'

Real-estate executives speculate that the buyer may be another developer who plans to improve and change the property, get the proper permits and eventually re-sell it.

Niami couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Real EstateBusinessUS: NewsBusiness Newswealth
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us