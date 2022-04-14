Money Report

Andy Jassy Says He Doesn't Own Bitcoin, Says Amazon Could One Day Sell NFTs

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC on Thursday he doesn't own any bitcoin.
  • Jassy said he remains interested in the future of cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.
  • Amazon could possibly sell NFTs in the future, Jassy said.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC on Thursday he doesn't own any bitcoin or nonfungible tokens, but that he's optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

"I don't have bitcoin myself," Jassy told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"We're not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe over time that you'll see crypto become bigger," added Jassy, who was interviewed after he released his first annual shareholder letter since taking over the helm from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Amazon has previously signaled an interest in cryptocurrency. Last year, it was looking to add a digital currency and blockchain expert to its payments team to help develop Amazon's "strategy and product roadmap" around the technologies.

"You know, I expect that NFTs will continue to grow very significantly," Jassy said Thursday.

He said he could envision a future where the e-commerce giant sells NFTs. NFTs are digital assets — from music to a website domain to digital artwork — whose ownership is recorded on a blockchain.

"I think it's possible down the road on the platform," he said.

NFTs have exploded in popularity over the past year, and the technology has some overlap with cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Trading in NFTs hit $17.6 billion last year, an increase of 21,000% from 2020, according to data from Nonfungible.com.

