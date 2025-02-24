Anthropic say it's released its ‘most intelligent' AI model yet as competition ramps up

Anthropic unveiled its latest frontier model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, on Monday and claims it's the company's "most intelligent" version yet.

The so-called hybrid model combine an ability to reason — or stopping to think about complex answers — with a traditional model that spits out answers in real time.

"We want one coherent AI that can help with with everything," said Jared Kaplan, Anthropic co-founder and chief science officer.

As heavily funded startups and tech giants hustle to get any lead they can in artificial intelligence, Anthropic says it's developed the company's "most intelligent" AI model yet.

The Amazon-back startup on Monday unveiled Claude 3.7 Sonnet. What makes it unique is its so-called hybrid model, which combines an ability to reason — or stopping to think about complex answers — with a traditional model that spits out answers in real time.

"This model has all the capabilities wrapped together — we want one coherent AI that can help with with everything," Anthropic co-founder and science chief Jared Kaplan told CNBC in an interview. "There's an advantage in simplicity for our customers."

Anthropic says it's the only "hybrid" model of its kind available on the market, and will go live immediately. Kaplan likened it to the way the human brain operates. Some questions require deep thinking, some require quick responses. But Anthropic is looking to integrate both capabilities, rather than have an entirely separate model for both.

The move could give Anthropic a much-needed edge against rival OpenAI, and megacap tech companies that are all investing heavily in AI models. Anthropic's chatbot Claude is a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Anthropic is in talks to raise up to $2 billion from Lightspeed and Google at a $60 billion valuation, CNBC has reported. Amazon has plowed roughly $8 billion into backing the startup.

Anthropic product chief Mike Krieger, who previously co-founded Instagram, said the hybrid approach is a way to simplify the chatbot process for customers. They can use multiple capabilities without needing to think about which is the best option.

"Models all have personalities, they're all a bit different," Krieger told CNBC, adding that it's a "lot" to have consumers choose the model, or how long they want it to reason. "I would love for people, end users, not have to think about that very much at all."

Krieger said users should be able to turn the hybrid option on or off for simplicity. They can give it a time "budget" based on what they're working on. Anthropic will also role out a tool for coding using agents on Monday.

The startup has had a few wins with product launches ahead of competitors. It was also the first to unveil a widely available "agent" capability late last year, which OpenAI soon followed. Krieger and Kaplan both said they expect competitors to move in this direction with hybrid models. For now, they said the "moat" exists in having strong closed loop customer relationships and coming out with smarter versions.

"We see exploding demand that's hard to keep up with for existing models," Kaplan said. "We just generally believe that as we make models smarter and smarter, and more capable, that's just going to continue."

