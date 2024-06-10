Apple Intelligence on your iPhone probably requires an upgrade

Apple finally dove headfirst into artificial intelligence on Monday with its announcement of Apple Intelligence.

Apple finally dove headfirst into artificial intelligence on Monday with its announcement of Apple Intelligence. But to run it on your iPhone, you might need an upgrade.

Apple's website says Apple Intelligence, the company's take on generative AI, is supported on devices that run the M1 chip, such as the iPad Air, iPad Pro and Macs. That covers most products that are several years old. However, it will only support the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro, not the regular iPhone 15.

That could help Apple drive new iPhone upgrades this fall.

The company announced $45.96 billion in iPhone revenue during the second quarter, down nearly 10% from the year-ago quarter. The result suggested weak demand for the current iPhones released in September.

Apple Intelligence will let you do all sorts of things when it launches in beta this fall. It can proofread your writing or even rewrite it in a friendly or professional tone. It can create custom emoji called "Genmoji," search through your iPhone for specific messages from someone, summarize and transcribe phone calls or show you priority notifications. It can even tap into OpenAI's ChatGPT to provide you more detailed answers from Siri.

