Apple says App Store and other services are back online after an outage

Apple said its App Store was working again on iOS and MacOS devices after an outage that lasted over an hour.

The company derives revenue when people purchase apps through the digital storefront.

Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV+ also encountered issues on Wednesday.

Apple on Wednesday said it had fixed an outage for its App Store on iOS and MacOS devices.

The iPhone maker picked up 19% of revenue from its Services category, including some from the App Store, according to its latest quarterly report. For most applications, developers keep all revenue they generate through the App Store, but Apple receives a commission when people buy individual apps and make in-app purchases.

"Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available," Apple said in an update to its system status page. The downtime update carried a time stamp of 6:31 p.m. ET. By 7:35 p.m. ET it had been resolved.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Some people posted screenshots on social media showing error messages when they tried to open the App Store on iPhones.

AppStore?? Q está pasando en el mundo hoy?? pic.twitter.com/cmL4rCuqOX — gato malo (@gatitokchndo) April 3, 2024

The App Store is down pic.twitter.com/d5cid3Uezu — 🌕 (@alilmoonn) April 3, 2024

It wasn't the first time the App Store became unavailable. Apple said the service was having issues in 2022.

Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and other company services were also having technical issues on Wednesday, according to the page.

It's been a rough few months for Apple, whose shares have declined 12% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index has gained 9%. Last month, the U.S. Justice Department sued Apple, claiming it used the popularity of the iPhone to deter competition.

WATCH: The DOJ's crackdown on Apple continues