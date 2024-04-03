Money Report

Apple says App Store and other services are back online after an outage

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Apple said its App Store was working again on iOS and MacOS devices after an outage that lasted over an hour.
  • The company derives revenue when people purchase apps through the digital storefront.
  • Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV+ also encountered issues on Wednesday.

Apple on Wednesday said it had fixed an outage for its App Store on iOS and MacOS devices.

The iPhone maker picked up 19% of revenue from its Services category, including some from the App Store, according to its latest quarterly report. For most applications, developers keep all revenue they generate through the App Store, but Apple receives a commission when people buy individual apps and make in-app purchases.

"Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available," Apple said in an update to its system status page. The downtime update carried a time stamp of 6:31 p.m. ET. By 7:35 p.m. ET it had been resolved.

Some people posted screenshots on social media showing error messages when they tried to open the App Store on iPhones.

It wasn't the first time the App Store became unavailable. Apple said the service was having issues in 2022.

Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and other company services were also having technical issues on Wednesday, according to the page.

It's been a rough few months for Apple, whose shares have declined 12% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index has gained 9%. Last month, the U.S. Justice Department sued Apple, claiming it used the popularity of the iPhone to deter competition.

