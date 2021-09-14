Apple Unveils iPhone 13, New IPads and Apple Watch

Apple is holding its big fall press event on Tuesday, where it's expected to launch new products including iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. The company's hype-filled launches are a signature characteristic for Apple, although this will be the seventh event held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple kicked off its fall product event on Tuesday by diving right into product announcements.

So far, it has announced the iPhone 13, a low-cost iPad, an all-new iPad Mini and the Apple Watch Series 7.

The new iPads will go on sale after the event on Tuesday while the Apple Watch Series 7 will ship later this fall.

Follow along with CNBC's updates or watch the live stream below.



Apple announces iPhone 13 with smaller notch and bigger battery

With over 2 million viewers watching on YouTube, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced new iPhone models called iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 has a smaller display cutout, or "notch," at the top of the screen.

Otherwise, the new iPhone 13 mostly has the same design as last year with new camera modules arranged diagonally. One camera is a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with a big sensor that captures 50% more light, Apple said. The other lens is an ultra-wide lens.

One camera improvement is a new "cinematic mode" that can hold focus on a moving subject.

It also has a bigger battery and brighter screen, Apple said. It comes in two sizes, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inches, and five colors.

It has a new Apple-designed chip powering it, which the company is calling A15 Bionic. It has six cores and a specialized portion for running artificial intelligence algorithms.

— Kif Leswing

Peloton, WW stock falls after Fitness+ expansion

Shares of fitness-focused stocks dipped in the afternoon after Apple said it was expanding its workout subscription service.

Peloton shares were down nearly 2%, while WW, formerly Weight Watchers, was down about 4.75%.

-- Jessica Bursztynsky

Apple's workout service expands internationally, will be available in new languages

Apple's health guru and fitness instructor Jay Blahnik said that the company will expand its workout streaming subscription, Fitness+, to several new countries. It's currently available only in a few countries which speak English. Apple will make videos in six new languages, including Spanish.

Fitness+ is one of the new Apple subscriptions the company is relying on to get Apple users to spend more money on the company's services. It's new adding workouts for winter sports, and Apple is adding social features, called Group Workouts.

Apple is bundling three-month trials with new Apple Watches. — Kif Leswing

Apple Watch Series 7 doesn't have firm launch date

Apple's production delays are catching up to the company. Instead of offering a specific, near-term release date for its newest Apple Watch, the company just said it would be released sometime this fall.

The company had reportedly delayed production in August of new Apple Watch models because it is encountering challenges manufacturing them.

It's not completely unusual for the company. Last year, two iPhone 12 models were released in October and two other models were released in November, both weeks later than Apple's typical schedule. But that seemed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic rather than production problems.

-- Jessica Bursztynsky

Apple announces new Apple Watch Series 7

Apple's next product reveal will be the Apple Watch models, Cook said. The specs are being announced by Apple COO Jeff Williams.

The new models are called Apple Watch Series 7 will have a redesign, according to a promotional video shown by Apple. The new models have more 20% screen area over last year's Series 6 models but retains an industrial design with rounded edges. Apple says the screen is more crack-resistant and it charges faster.

Apple has redesigned its software to fit more information on the screen, the company said. It comes with several new watch faces, including a face that tracks time zones around the world.

The entry-level model comes in five colors, including blue, and red. It also comes in aluminum, steel, and titanium cases, all of which have different prices. Previous Apple Watch bands will still work with the new models, Apple said.

Apple didn't reveal a release date for the new models but said they would be available "later this fall."

-- Kif Leswing

Apple announces new low-cost iPad, iPad Mini

Apple CEO Tim Cook moved on to product announcements, starting with a new iPad. The video was recorded in an empty auditorium.

Apple's lowest-cost iPad, simply called iPad, is getting an update with a faster A13 processor and a better, 12-megapixel front-facing camera for better video calls, like on Zoom. It has a wider lens to capture more people in a single scene and can have an LTE wireless connection.

It costs $329 with 64GB of storage. That's more storage but the same starting price as before. It goes on sale next week.

Apple also announced a new iPad Mini, which has a smaller 8.3-inch screen. It has a redesign featuring a new, flatter design language, like the iPhone 12. It has smaller bezels with no fingerprint sensor on the front and comes in several colors, including purple. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and stereo speakers.

The Touch ID sensor has been built into the top button, which turns the screen on and off. It uses an USB-C connector, instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector. It can support a 5G wireless connection. It works with Apple's stylus, the second-generation Pencil.

It starts at $499 and hits stores next week, Apple said.

— Kif Leswing

Apple previews shows on its streaming service, Apple TV+

Apple opened its show not with new hardware, but with a short video highlighting some of its shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple is bankrolling billions of dollars of new video content, including shows starring Reese Witherspoon and Jon Stewart. It costs $4.99 per month or is bundled with other Apple services, and the company has never revealed subscriber numbers. — Kif Leswing

Event kicks off with montage of California landscapes, Cook takes the stage

Invites to this event sported the tagline "California streaming," and it is opening with a music video taking place in several major California landmarks, including among the redwood trees and in Los Angeles downtown. Apple's headquarters is in Cupertino, California, a suburb of San Jose.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage shortly afterwards, and praised the state, calling it a place for people with big ambitions and big dreams. — Kif Leswing

Over 300,000 viewers have tuned into Apple's YouTube livestream

Five minutes before Apple's show is due to start, 352,908 people are streaming the event on YouTube. It's a sign that Apple still can generate immense consumer demand for its new gadgets through its coordinated launch events.

Last year, over 1.5 million people tuned into Apple's September livestream launch, which did not include the iPhone 12 announcement.

The product launch is also being streamed on Apple's website. — Kif Leswing

Apple should announce an iOS 15 release date

Apple's next big iPhone software update, iOS 15, will ship on the newest iPhones. But that means we should also expect a release date for the software on older iPhones. Last year, Apple released iOS 14 on Sept. 16. even though the new iPhones didn't launch until October. I expect we'll see the iOS 15 release pegged sometime in the coming weeks.

IOS 15 includes a lot of new updates. It has support for FaceTime calls with Android and Windows users, and changes to iMessage that help you keep track of photos and links people have sent you.

One of my favorite features, Focus, lets you turn off notifications from certain apps when you want your iPhone to stop bugging you. Apple is working to add driver's licenses into Apple Wallet, too. But FaceTime SharePlay, which will let you watch shows on Disney+, Apple TV+ and other supported apps with friends, won't be available right at launch.

-- Todd Haselton

Apple's online store is down, per tradition

Customers who want to buy some products on Apple.com will have to wait until the launch event on Tuesday is over. The company has stopped taking orders on its online store, as is its tradition going back for decades. "Be right back," Apple's website says to customers trying to place an order.

Apple has the technology to update its store without downtime, but it keeps the practice going because now customers won't buy last year's iPhone at last year's prices minutes before the new one is revealed. It also builds hype for Tuesday's launch — at the expense of a few hours of sales it probably makes up when the site goes back online.

-- Kif Leswing

Tim Cook teases announcements from Joshua Tree National Park

Earlier Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the iPhone event on Twitter with a post showing a picture that appeared to be snapped in Joshua Tree National Park.

"Good morning from somewhere a little different this time," Cook said in the tweet. "We're California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon."

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has streamed prerecorded events from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Before Covid, the company typically invited its partners and the press to splashy events held at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus.

-- Todd Haselton

Will supply constraints affect new iPhone pricing?

It's no secret computer chip shortages are impacting industries from cars to smartphones. Apple even gave a warning during its last earnings call that iPhone production could feel the constraints.

So, if it's costing Apple more to produce iPhones this year, will the company have to raise prices to keep its margins? Or will it eat the costs to keep iPhone prices the same?

We've seen mixed reactions from other tech hardware makers. Roku, for example, said in its last earnings report that it kept its TV streaming devices the same price even though supply constraints were increasing production costs.

On the other hand, Sonos recently raised prices of some of its products to make up for the increased production costs.

We'll see how Apple deals with the issue when it announces iPhone pricing toward the end of its event Tuesday.

-- Steve Kovach