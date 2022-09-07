Apple Just Announced Its New iPhone 14—Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 a Decade Ago

Apple unveiled a slate of new products on Wednesday, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro models, which feature larger displays, improved battery life and an upgraded camera with more advanced lenses.

The company also introduced the completely redesigned Apple Watch Ultra, which is targeted toward outdoor sports enthusiasts and features a larger screen wrapped in a titanium case.

Additionally, the company revealed its Apple Watch Series 8. New features include "low power mode," which extends the battery life up to 36 hours from a single charge.

However, new product launches have done little to move the company's stock price in the past, industry analysts tell CNBC. Meanwhile, shares typically rise after Apple reports earnings that beat the market's expectations.

At the stock market open on Sept. 7, Apple's shares were trading at $154.83 per share. That's down slightly from $157.96 per share at the close of trading on Sept. 1.

If you had invested $1,000 into Apple a year ago, you'd see a slight return on your investment and have about $1,007 as of Sept. 6, 2022, according to CNBC's calculations.

If you had invested $1,000 into Apple five years ago, your investment would be worth about $3,916 now — nearly tripling in value, according to CNBC's calculations.

And if you had given your $1,000 investment a decade to grow, you'd have about $6,665 now — up nearly 540%, according to CNBC's calculations, which also factors in the company's various stock splits over the years.

Apple's stock began trading publicly on Dec. 12, 1980 at $22 per share. If you had invested $1,000 into the company during its early days, your investment would be worth $1,635,847 as of Sept. 6.

Apple briefly became the first U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion in January 2022. The tech giant was also the first publicly traded U.S. company to be valued at $1 trillion and $2 trillion.

However, despite Apple's gains, it's important to note that a company's past performance can't be used to predict its potential success in the future.

Given the volatility of the stock market, investing in individual stocks can be a risky financial move.

Instead, a passive investment strategy tends to make sense for most investors. If you're interested in investing in the stock market, try an index fund that follows the S&P 500, which tracks the stock performance of the top 500 American companies.

As of Sept. 6, the S&P 500 was down about 14% compared to 12 months ago. However, the index has grown by about 58% since 2017, increased by nearly 173% since 2012 and ballooned by about 2,920% since 1980.

