Apple sends invites for Sept. 12 launch event, new iPhone 15 expected

Apple announced it will hold a press event in its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 12, where the company is expected to announce new iPhones.

The launch event will be streamed on Apple's website at 1 p.m. ET. Apple has used pre-recorded videos to launch its iPhones since 2020.

The new iPhone models, likely branded as the iPhone 15, are expected to use a USB-C charging port, after the European Union passed a landmark law in October requiring all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU to use USB-C for wired charging, with a deadline of Dec. 28, 2024.

Some of the new devices Apple debuts could be made of titanium, according to reports. The company could also announce new Apple Watch models at the event, including an updated version of the high-end Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple also typically releases the new version of iOS for iPhones at the September event. This year, the iOS 17 software includes a more visual caller ID called contact posters, better autocorrect and a new journaling app.

