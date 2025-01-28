Apple supplier Qorvo sees swift reversal in stock price after warning of weakness in smartphone parts

Qorvo shares initially surged more than 13% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings, but reversed due to comments made about sales to its "largest customer."

"For FY 2026, we're currently forecasting revenue at our largest customer to be flat to up modestly," Qorvo CEO Robert Bruggeworth said.

Qorvo didn't name the customer but said it accounted for just over half of revenue in the December period.

Shares of semiconductor supplier Qorvo, which counts on Apple for an outsized amount of revenue, plunged in extended trading after the company warned of potentially flat sales to its "largest customer."

Qorvo's stock initially popped after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal third quarter earnings. Here's how the company did compared with analysts' expectations based on a survey by LSEG:

$1.61, adjusted, vs. $1.20 expected Revenue: $916 million vs. $902 million expected

Qorvo, which makes radio frequency chips used by smartphone manufacturers, offered better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, saying it expects revenue to come in at $850 million, ahead of the $841 million forecast by analysts. The company expects earnings of $1 per share, versus the 86 cents projected.

However, the stock turned around dramatically soon after the start of the earnings calls, when CEO Bob Bruggeworth told analysts that sales to its top customer would show little if any growth in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The stock was down 3.4% after the call.

Qorvo doesn't name the customer in its earnings report but the company said in its annual filing last year that Apple accounted for 46% of revenue in fiscal 2024. On the call, Qorvo said its largest customer represented just over half of revenue in the December quarter.

Analysts expect total revenue for fiscal 2026 of $3.85 billion, representing growth of just over 4% from a year earlier, according to LSEG.

Bruggeworth said the company also faces challenges with its Android business. Revenue there will fall by about $150 million to $200 million in fiscal 2026 and by about the same amount the following year.

"Most of that will be in China," he said.

Earlier this month, activist investor Starboard Value revealed a 7.7% stake in Qorvo.

