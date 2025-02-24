Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple to open AI server factory in Texas as part of $500 billion U.S. investment

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., greets customers during the first day of in-store sales of Apple’s latest products at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. 
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Apple said it will work with partners to open a 250,000-square-foot AI server manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.
  • The new factory, which is slated to open in 2026, will form part of a $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.
  • In addition to the new Texas facility, Apple said it also plans to hire around 20,000 employees across the U.S. over the period.

Apple plans to open a new factory for artificial intelligence servers in Texas as part of a $500 billion investment in the U.S., the company said Monday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The U.S. technology giant said it would work with partners to open a 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility in Houston to produce servers for Apple Intelligence, its AI personal assistant for iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

The new factory, which is slated to open in 2026, will form part of a major investment plan Apple is committing to over the next four years. In addition to the new Texas facility, Apple said it also plans to hire around 20,000 new employees across the U.S.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Most of the new hires will be focused on research and development (R&D), silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning, Apple said.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement Monday.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

news 18 mins ago

‘Uphill battle' ahead: Trump, business leaders and economists react to German election result

The move comes after Apple's chief executive met with President Donald Trump last week.

The iPhone maker faces pressure from the Trump administration over where it chooses to manufacture its products. Apple assembles most of its products in China.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an order imposing long-threatened 10% tariffs on Chinese goods on top of existing tariffs of up to 25% levied during his first presidency.

Apple said its $500 billion investment plan will include work with suppliers across the U.S. and production of content for its Apple TV+ media streaming service in 20 states, as well as new hires and research and development (R&D) spending.

Apple said it "remains one of the largest U.S. taxpayers, having paid more than $75 billion in U.S. taxes over the past five years, including $19 billion in 2024 alone."

The tech giant also said it would double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund to $10 billion from $5 billion currently, create a new manufacturing academy in Michigan, and grow its R&D investments in the U.S. to support cutting-edge fields such as silicon engineering.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us