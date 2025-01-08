Apple’s inaccurate AI news alerts shows the tech has a growing misinformation problem

Last week, a feature recently launched by Apple that summarizes users' notifications using AI pushed out inaccurately summarized BBC News app notifications claiming British darts player Luke Littler had won the PDC World Darts Championship.

It's not the first time Apple's AI system, called Apple Intelligence, has distributed fake news notifications to users — and the BBC has been trying for about a month to get Apple to fix the problem.

On Monday, Apple told the BBC that it's working on an update to resolve the problem by clarifying when text being displayed in the notifications is the product of a summarization provided by Apple Intelligence.

An artificial intelligence feature on iPhones is generating fake news alerts, stoking concerns about the technology's ability to spread misinformation.

Last week, a feature recently launched by Apple that summarizes users' notifications using AI, pushed out inaccurately summarized BBC News app notifications on the broadcaster's story about the PDC World Darts Championship semi-final, falsely claiming British darts player Luke Littler had won the championship.

The incident happened a day before the actual tournament's final, which Littler did go on to win.

Then, just hours after that incident occurred, a separate notification generated by Apple Intelligence, the tech giant's AI system, falsely claimed that Tennis legend Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.

The BBC has been trying for about a month to get Apple to fix the problem. The British state broadcaster complained to Apple in December after its AI feature generated a false headline suggesting that Luigi Mangione, the man arrested following the murder of health insurance firm UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, had shot himself — which never happened.

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. On Monday, Apple told the BBC that it's working on an update to resolve the problem by adding a clarification that shows when Apple Intelligence is responsible for the text displayed in the notifications. Currently, generated news notifications show up as coming directly from the source.

"Apple Intelligence features are in beta and we are continuously making improvements with the help of user feedback," the company said in a statement shared with the BBC. Apple added that it's encouraging users to report a concern if they view an "unexpected notification summary."

The BBC isn't the only news organization that has been affected by Apple Intelligence inaccurately summarizing news notifications. In November, the feature sent an AI-summarized notification wrongly claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested.

The mistake was flagged on the social media app Bluesky by Ken Schwencke, a senior editor at investigative journalism site ProPublica.

CNBC has reached out to the BBC and New York Times for comment on Apple's proposed solution to its AI feature's misinformation issue.

AI's misinformation problem

Apple touts its AI-generated notification summaries as an effective way to group and rewrite previews of news app notifications into a single alert on a users' lock screen.

It's a feature Apple says is designed to help users scan their notifications for key details and cut down on the overwhelming barrage of updates many smartphone users are familiar with.

However, this has resulted in what AI experts refer to as "hallucinations" — responses generated by AI that contain false or misleading information.

"I suspect that Apple will not be alone in having challenges with AI-generated content. We've already seen numerous examples of AI services confidently telling mistruths, so-called 'hallucinations'," Ben Wood, chief analyst at tech-focused market research firm CCS Insights, told CNBC.

In Apple's case, because the AI is trying to consolidate notifications and condense them to show only a basic summary of information, it's mashed the words together in a way that's inaccurately characterized the events — but confidently presenting them as facts.

"Apple had the added complexity of trying to compress content into very short summaries, which ended up delivering erroneous messages," Wood added. "Apple will undoubtedly seek to address this as soon as possible, and I'm sure rivals will be watching closely to see how it responds."

Generative AI works by trying to figure out the best possible answer to a question or prompt inserted by a user, relying on vast quantities of data which its underlying large language models are trained on.

Sometimes the AI might not know the answer. But because it's been programmed to always present a response to user prompts, this can result in cases where the AI effectively lies.

It's not clear exactly when Apple's resolution to the bug in its notification summarization feature will be fixed. The iPhone maker said to expect one to arrive in "the coming weeks."