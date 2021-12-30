Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Apple's New Fix-It Policy Is a Drop in the Bucket for ‘Right to Repair'

By Dain Evans, CNBC

It was an exciting day at iFixit in November 2021, when Apple announced its decision to release a consumer-repair policy, along with new parts, replacement screens, batteries, and service manuals for iPhones. The push from the previously reluctant Apple was seen as a major shift on the "right to repair" landscape.

Currently, 27 states have – or are working on – right-to-repair legislation, and President Biden signed an executive order in the summer of 2021 encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to use its authority to address "unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items, such as the restrictions imposed by powerful manufacturers that prevent farmers from repairing their own equipment."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

CNBC first spoke with iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens before Apple's new repair policy was announced, and caught up with him after the news over Zoom.

Watch CNBC's discussion with Kyle Wiens.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyApple Inc.AAPLDeere & CoDe
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us