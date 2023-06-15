Asia Markets Mixed Ahead of Bank of Japan Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed Friday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted a sixth-straight day of gains and investors in the region look to the Bank of Japan's rate decision.

Analysts from Bank of America wrote in a Wednesday note that they do not foresee any changes to the BOJ's yield curve control policy, nor do they expect any changes to rates.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.71% for a second-straight day of losses, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.52%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.44%, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.25% and the Kosdaq rose 0.28%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to extend its rally after gaining over 2% on Thursday, with futures at 19,951 compared with the HSI's close of 19,828.92.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached their highest intraday levels since April 2022, with the S&P ending up 1.22% up and the Nasdaq gaining 1.15%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw the largest gain, climbing 1.26%.

Bond yields were lower, while tech stocks continued to lead the market upswing — in line with the trend on Wall Street in 2023.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

Stocks are smashing historical averages for June

The Dow and S&P 500 are running circles around historical averages for June about halfway into the month, according to data from the Stock Trader's Almanac.

In a typical June, the Dow has shed 0.2% on average. But so far this month, the 30-stock average is up 4.4%. That also puts it ahead of the overall average, with a typical month bringing a relatively modest 0.7% advance.

Similarly, the S&P 500 has rallied 5.5% this month, blowing past the historical June average of just 0.1% gained. When averaging the historical performance of all months for the S&P 500, the index typical adds 0.7%.

That performance means both have defied conventional wisdom, with June historically considered a weak month. On average, it has brought the second worst historical performance for the Dow and fourth worse for the S&P 500.

— Alex Harring

Regional bank stocks among top market performers Thursday

Regional bank stocks were higher broadly on Thursday, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) climbing 1%. The fund has gained 19% over the past month.

Shares of PacWest, Citizens Financial and Valley National helped lead the KRE higher with gains of 1.5%, 1.8% and 3%, respectively.

— Brian Evans

Dollar hits high against yen not seen this year

The U.S. dollar reached a high not seen since November when compared with the yen.

The greenback reached 141.50 against the yen. That's the highest level since Nov. 23, 2022, when it hit 141.61.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was negative as the euro reached a high against the dollar not seen in nearly a month. The euro hit 108.78 against the dollar, which was the highest since May 16 when it notched 1.0904.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla

Here's a look at the slew of economic data releases Thursday

Thursday morning saw a wide variety of economic data released. Here are the results against estimates from the Dow Jones consensus:

Weekly jobless claims: 262,000 vs. 245,000 Dow Jones estimate. Continuing claims 1.757 million vs. 1.79 million (FactSet).

Retail sales May: 0.3% vs. -0.2% estimate; ex-auto 0.1% vs. flat estimate.

Import prices May: -0.6% vs. -0.5% estimate.

Empire State Manufacturing June: 6.6 vs. -16 estimate.

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing June: -13.7 vs. -14.8 estimate.

—Jeff Cox