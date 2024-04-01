Asia markets mostly poised to rise with focus on South Korea inflation print, factory data from Australia and India

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rise Tuesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street, as investors assess economic data from South Korea and Australia.

South Korea's March inflation rate held steady at 3.1%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Australia's factory activity contracted at its fastest pace since May 2020, with its purchasing managers' index sliding to 47.3 in March from 47.8 in February.

Factory activity data from India is also due later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a stronger PMI reading of 59.4.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.15% in early trade to fresh all-time highs.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set for a rebound, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,975 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,950 against the index's last close of 39,803.09.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,651, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,541.42.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed 13 basis points to 4.319%

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, and the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.11%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

— Amala Balakrishner

— Amala Balakrishner

A 'rare combination' is boosting the global stock market, Bank of America says

The global economy and foreign stock markets are starting to wake up, according to Bank of America.

The U.S. was one of the few strong economies and markets in 2023, but that appears to be changing in the new year. Quant strategist Nigel Tupper said in a note to clients that the MSCI AC World Index is up more than 7% after the first quarter and that the "global wave," a compilation of economic indicators, is on the upswing.

Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank lowered its benchmark interest rate last month, becoming the first of what is expected to be several major central banks to cut rates this year.

"The rare combination of improving data and easier policy is a powerful set up for global equity markets," the note said.

— Jesse Pound, Michael Bloom

Crypto stocks slide with bitcoin to kick off a busy quarter for digital assets businesses

Benoit Tessier | Reuters

Bitcoin fell to start the new month and quarter, dragging crypto equities down with it.

The price of the cryptocurrency was last lower by 3.5% at $68,477.88, according to Coin Metrics, as Treasury yields jumped and the dollar rose, following data that showed growth in the manufacturing sector for the first time since September 2022.

Crypto exchange Coinbase and software provider MicroStrategy, which largely trade as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, each fell about 5%. The largest mining stocks, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, lost 5% and 6%, respectively. CleanSpark, one of the best-performing miners this year, slid 10%.

April could be tumultuous for crypto-related stocks. Investors are looking toward the bitcoin halving, which will slash the reward and therefore revenue of bitcoin miners, in the second half of the month. The event could hurt the performance of miners but historically has set bitcoin up for rallies of 300% or more in the months that follow.

For more on what to expect in the weeks ahead, read our Q2 crypto outlook here.

— Tanaya Macheel

Oil prices rise amid reports Iranian consulate hit by missile strike in Damascus

Crude oil futures rose on the first day of second-quarter trading Monday amid reports that the Iranian consulate in Damascus was hit by a missile strike.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery gained $1.28, or 1.54%, to $84.45 a barrel. The Brent contract for June delivery added 93 cents, or 1.07%, to $87.93 a barrel.

Syrian and Iranian state media said Monday that an Israel missile strike hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus. A Lebanese security source told Reuters that a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was among the dead.

"This news, if confirmed, is a clear escalation of conflict in the Middle East and is likely to continue to bolster near-term oil prices," Leo Mariani, an analyst with Roth MKM, told clients Monday.

