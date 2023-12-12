Asia markets poised to extend gains ahead of Japan tankan survey, Fed rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to extend gains from Tuesday, ahead of the quarterly Tankan survey from Japan and the interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Tankan survey, compiled by the Bank of Japan quarterly, measures economic conditions in Japan.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Tankan index for large Japanese manufacturers to climb to +10 from +9 in the third quarter. The non-manufacturing index is expected to hold steady at +27.

A positive index reading indicates optimistic respondents outnumber pessimistic ones.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed marginally at its open, pushing further its four-month highs.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,980 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,860 against the index's last close of 32,843.7.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,408, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,374.5.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained ground for a fourth straight day as U.S. inflation came in as expected, with the consumer price index rising 3.1% year-on-year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average touched their highest intraday levels since April and January of last year, respectively.

The S&P 500 added 0.46%, while the Dow gained 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.70%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

CPI rises 0.1% month over month in November

The consumer price index gained 0.1% in November from the prior month. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected CPI to be flat month over month. On a year-over-year basis, the print came in at 3.1%, in line with expectations.

Excluding energy and food, CPI rose 0.3% month over month and 4% year over year — also matching expectations.

— Fred Imbert

The Federal Reserve will begin interest rate cuts in mid 2024, CNBC survey finds

Respondents to the latest CNBC Fed Survey expect the central bank to begin cutting interest rates in the middle of next year and are more optimistic on the likelihood of a soft landing.

More than half of the 35 economists, strategists and analysts polled by CNBC expect June to be the first month of Fed cuts, while 69% expect another cut in July. The average forecast from respondents calls for roughly 85 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, soft landing expectations also climbed in the December survey compared to a month earlier. Respondents increased the probability of soft landing to 47%, a basis point increase from November, while trimming the odds of a recession in 2024 by 8 basis points to 41%.

— Brian Evans

Major indexes reach new 52-week intraday highs

The three major indexes all touched fresh 52-week intraday highs during Tuesday's trading session.

The Nasdaq Composite rose to 14,474.02, its highest intraday level since Apr. 5, 2022, when it hit 14,500.29.

The S&P 500 reached its highest intraday level since Mar. 29, 2022, at 4,630.49. At the last intraday high milestone, the S&P 500 hit 4,637.30.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a high of 36,531.97, its highest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2022, when it traded at 36,952.65.

— Hakyung Kim

U.S. crude oil drops 3% on inflation worries

U.S. crude oil prices on Tuesday dropped more than 3% as traders worries that the Federal Reserve does not yet have inflation under control.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January lost $2.41, or 3.38%, to trade at $68.91 a barrel, while the Brent crude contract for February shed $2.33, or 3.06%, to trade at $73.70 a barrel.

Inflation in the U.S. rose 0.1% in November after being unchanged in October. Traders are worried that the Fed does not have inflation under control and will have to keep the foot on the accelerator when it comes to interest rates, said Phil Flynn, an analyst with the Price Futures Group.

Flynn said the confidence of the oil market has been shattered after a seven-week streak of losses.

Record oil production in the U.S. is colliding with a weakening economy in China, raising concerns that OPEC+ will not be able to stabilize crude prices with its new round of cuts set for the first quarter.

— Spencer Kimball