Asia markets mostly rise as investors await China industrial profits data, Australia inflation reading

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Most Asia-Pacific markets rose Wednesday, breaking ranks from Wall Street as the market rally in the U.S. continued to cool.

Investors in Asia will assess February inflation numbers from Australia — the first inflation reading after the country's central bank said that "it was not yet possible to rule in or out further increases in interest rates."

"Inflation had moderated but was still high," the bank said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

China will also release its industrial profit data on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.11% higher, extending gains from Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded to climb 0.24%, while the broad-based Topix was up 0.4%.

South Korea's Kospi retreated 0.1% after leading gains in Asia and reaching a two-year high on Tuesday, while the small-cap Kosdaq was close to the flatline.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,569, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,618.32.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes continued to slide, with the S&P 500 marking a third straight day of losses and falling 0.28%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped marginally, while the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a larger loss of 0.42%.

Still, the major averages are on pace for their fifth straight winning month despite the recent pullbacks, with the S&P up more than 2% in March.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: How to invest $10,000? Here are 5 ETFs to buy right now, according to the pros

As markets remain volatile amid economic uncertainty, many investors are taking a long-term view and looking to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to position their portfolios.

CNBC Pro asked several finance experts for their top ETF picks to buy and hold this year. Subscribers can read more about the ETF picks here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Nvidia's partners and more: BofA picks key global stocks along the AI supply chain

Big U.S. tech companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet have benefited from the artificial intelligence buzz in markets for the past year.

But many smaller firms along the global AI supply chain also stand to benefit.

BofA said in a March 15 note that there's been a "booming" AI market with multiple AI solutions since the second half of 2023.

The bank named various parts of the supply chain that stand to benefit from AI, and its top stocks in each category.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Markets stuck between 'Goldilocks' and 'reflation flirtation,' says Goldman

Current investor optimism in equities has been driven largely due to enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, which has created a concentrated market, according to Goldman Sachs. However, while earnings have broadly been strong, cyclical sectors of the market have not yet revised upward.

"Over the near term, markets are likely to continue to oscillate between 'Goldilocks' and 'Reflation flirtation' — while we do expect some rates relief, it is unusual to have rates resetting materially lower as the ISM rebounds and rates moves matter for some pockets," strategist Cecilia Mariotti wrote in a Tuesday note.

Mariotti added that the pro-cyclical areas of the market have historically needed rates relief to outperform the broader market.

— Hakyung Kim

Moody's reviewing Boeing's credit ratings for downgrade

Moody's Ratings placed Boeing's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term rating on review for a potential downgrade. Previously, the rating outlook was stable.

The downgrade review implies Moody's lack of confidence in Boeing's ability to deliver sufficient volumes of its 737 model to expand its free cash flow.

Shares of Boeing fell 1.2% Tuesday.

— Hakyung Kim

Reddit pops 15%, builds on IPO gains

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Reddit shares popped another 15% on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of the social media stock following its blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange last week.

The stock surged 48% in its first day of trading, closing above its opening price of $47 a share. Reddit had priced its initial public offering on Wednesday at $34 a share.

Shares jumped 30% during Monday's session.

— Samantha Subin