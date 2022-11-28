Asia Markets Fall for a Second Day; China's Covid Situation Remains in Focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly slid on Tuesday after a negative start to the week with investors watching developments in the unrest over China's Covid restrictions. Major U.S. indexes lost around 1.5% each.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.84% and the Topix shed 0.85% as retail sales data missed expectations and the nation's unemployment rate was unchanged from September.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% in early trade. South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dipped 0.12%.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In corporate news, Bilibili is reporting third-quarter earnings, in which analysts expect to see continued slowing in annualized revenue growth.

Fed should keep hiking into next year, Bullard says

David A. Grogan | CNBC

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that the Fed should continue to raise its benchmark interest rate in the coming months and that the market may be underestimating the chance that the Fed has to get more aggressive.

"We're going to have to continue pursue our interest rate increases into 2023, and there's some risk that we've have to go even higher than [5%]," Bullard said at a Barron's Live webinar.

Bullard made waves in financial markets earlier this month when he said the Fed's hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far and that the benchmark interest rate may need to rise to between 5% and 7%.

Bullard, who is a voting member of the FOMC, said that the Fed will need to hold off any rate cuts next year even if the inflation picture starts to show consistent improvement.

"I think we'll probably have to stay there all through 2023 and into 2024, given the historical behavior of core PCE inflation or Dallas Fed trimmed mean inflation. They will come down, I think. That's my baseline. But they probably won't come down quite as fast as markets would like and probably the Fed would like," Bullard said.

— Jesse Pound

Cryptocurrency prices drop but quickly recover after BlockFi declares bankruptcy

The price of bitcoin took a dip on Monday after BlockFi officially announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy.

Bitcoin briefly dropped to as low as about $16,000 but has rebounded already. It was last lower by just 1% to above $16,300, according to Coin Metrics. The action in the ether price showed a similar bounce.

BlockFi has been in bad shape since the spring, following the blowup of the Terra project that led to the implosion of Three Arrows Capital. At that time, the company accepted a bailout from FTX that would help it stave off bankruptcy. Of course, FTX is now managing its own bankruptcy.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stocks end Monday's session lower

After a winning Thanksgiving week, the three major indexes ended Monday down as investors sold off amid mounting concerns over supply chain disruptions amid Covid-related protests in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.45%, or 497.57 points, and closed at 33,849.46. The S&P 500 also shed 1.54% to end at 3,963.94. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.58% and ended at 11,049.50.

— Alex Harring