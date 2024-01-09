Japan extends 33-year highs even as most Asia markets slide; Australia inflation slows

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower Wednesday, although Japan stocks extended gains after notching a 33-year high in the previous session, while Australia inflation hit a near 2-year low.

Australia's weighted consumer price index — defined as the weighted average CPI of Australia's eight capital cities — climbed 4.3% year on year, slightly lower than the 4.4% increase expected from a Reuters poll.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.28%, after snapping its four-day losing streak on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 continued pushing 33-year highs, with the benchmark index up 1.56% and the broader based Topix climbing 0.98%.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.56% as the country's unemployment rate hit a 23-month high, while the Kosdaq tumbled 1.03%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.75%, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 was 0.57% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks largely fell. The S&P500 ended the session down 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.42%.

The Nasdaq Composite managed to eke out a 0.09% gain, helped by gains in some Big Tech stocks. Nvidia rose 1.7%, reaching a fresh all-time high, while Amazon and Alphabet gained more than 1.5%.

Shares of Juniper Networks also popped almost 22% on Tuesday after a report in The Wall Street Journal said Hewlett Packard Enterprise could announce a deal to acquire the networking hardware company for about $13 billion as soon as this week.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Pia Singh contributed to this report

Philippine exports contract for third straight month, trade deficit widens

Exports from the Philippines dropped 13.7% year on year in November, marking a third straight month of declines.

However, this decline was smaller than the 17.5% fall recorded in the month before.

Imports rose 0.02% in November, marking a reversal from the 4.4% decline in October.

The country's trade deficit in November widened for a second straight month to $4.69 billion, a 26.3% increase year on year.

— Lim Hui Jie

Australia November inflation slows more than expected

Australia consumer price index rose 4.3% year on year in November, its smallest increase since January 2022 and lower than the 4.9% recorded in October.

The figure was also slightly below the 4.4% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The country's statistics bureau said the most significant contributors in November were housing, insurance and financial services, as well as alcohol and tobacco.

The inflation rate is a key consideration for the country's central bank when it decides on monetary policy.

— Lim Hui Jie

South Korea's unemployment rate hits 23-month high in December

South Korea's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to a 23-month high of 3.3% in December, up from 2.8% in November.

Data from the country's statistics bureau revealed that the number of unemployed persons increased by 78,000 to 944,000, or 9% year on year.

The employment-to-population ratio stood at 61.7% in December, up 0.4 percentage point year on year.

— Lim Hui Jie

Juniper Networks stock pops on HPE deal report

Shares of Juniper Networks jumped more than 23% in premarket trading Tuesday, continuing to rise after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday evening that cloud-services provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise is in "advanced talks" to acquire the company for about $13 billion.

A deal between the two companies could be announced as soon as this week, the Journal reported. The acquisition could bolster HPE's efforts to challenge Cisco, which has long competed with Juniper in the networking equipment market.

Juniper's stock price underperformed the tech industry last year, losing about 8%. HPE added nearly 10%, on the other hand.

— Pia Singh, Jordan Novet

Oil prices bounce back after selloff

Oil prices bounced back Tuesday after yesterday's selloff.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for February rose $1.47, or 2.08%, to settle at $72.24 a barrel. The Brent futures contract for March gained $1.39, or 1.76%, to trade at $77.46 a barrel.

The two benchmarks settled more than 3% lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices to Asian customers by $2 a barrel, heightening fears about global demand.

"Volatility is high and if you don't like the price just stick around," Phil Flynn with the Price Futures Group wrote in a note Tuesday morning.

Flynn said prices are bouncing back Tuesday because the selling yesterday was "out of balance."

Geopolitical risk also persists as tensions rise in the Middle East and Libya's largest oilfield remains shut down.

Trade deficit fell more than anticipated in November

The U.S. trade deficit declined by a greater than expected margin in November as the goods shortfall with both Europe and China fell.

In a report Tuesday, the Commerce Department said the goods and services deficit decreased to $63.2 billion, a drop of $1.3 billion, or 2%, from October. The move mirrored lower shortfalls in both imports and exports on the month. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a deficit of $64.7 billion.

The goods deficit with the European Union decreased to $15.6 billion and to $21.5 billion with China.

—Jeff Cox

Cybersecurity funds among best performing ETFs

Stocks were broadly lower on Tuesday, but a few sector funds were still pushing higher.

Cybersecurity ETFs were among the biggest winners, fueled by big days for CrowdStrike and Juniper Networks. The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) each rose about 2%.

Some health care funds also rose modestly, with the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) up about 0.2%.

— Jesse Pound