Asia markets set for mixed open ahead of key data from Japan and China

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Tuesday ahead of key economic data out from Japan and China.

Japan will release its second quarter gross domestic product, while China will see its industrial output and retail sales figures for July.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set for a positive open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,365 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,290 against the index's last close of 32,059.91.

Expectations from economists polled by Reuters were Japan's economy will grow 0.8% on a quarter on quarter basis and 3.1% on an annualized basis.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,680, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,773.55. Hong Kong looks set to extend losses for a third straight day, after the HSI slid 1.58% on Monday.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 also point to a lower open, at 7,219 compared to the last close of 7,277. Investors will be watching the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes for its August monetary policy meeting, where it unexpectedly held its benchmark rates at 4.1%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rebounding due to a rebound in chip stocks and tech names.

The broad market index added 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.07%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Jesse Pound contributed to this report

Nvidia shares rally 7% Monday

Nvidia shares gained 7.09% during Monday's main trading session. Monday's gains come after a sell-off in the chipmaker's stock the prior trading week, when it lost 8.56%.

Morgan Stanley reiterated the stock as a "top pick" ahead of Nvidia's earnings report. The firm cited the influx in AI-spending and an "exceptional" supply-demand imbalance that looks to continue over the next several quarters.

The stock has gained nearly 200% year-to-date.

— Hakyung Kim

Inflation expectations moved lower in July, Fed survey says

Consumers grew more confident last month that the inflation rate will continue to fall over the short and long terms, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday.

The July Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that respondents expect inflation a year from now to be at 3.5%, down from the 3.8% projection June. The three- and five-year outlooks also edged lower to 3% and 2.9% respectively.

Despite the outlook for a declining rate, households expect sending to increase 5.4% a year from now, up from 5.2% in June but below the long-term average of 6.1%. Expectations for home price growth nudged lower to 2.8% while expectations for gas and food price increases also fell slightly to 4.5% and 5.2% respectively.

—Jeff Cox

Former Fed official Kaplan expects rate cuts in 2024

Former Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan expects interest rate cuts next year, though he cautioned Monday about "crosscurrents" that could keep inflation high.

"I don't think the Fed will take any action in the September meeting, but I think an estimate that by middle of next year, they'll feel that it's appropriate to cut rates isn't unreasonable," Kaplan said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I don't know if it'll turn out that way. But that's as good as expectation is any I think at this point."

He hedged a bit, though, saying that high levels of government spending will put pressure on bond yields and could force the Fed to stay tight.

"That's the 'x' factor that's hard for me to gauge," Kaplan added.

—Jeff Cox